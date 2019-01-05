HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- At times, today's rain was overpowering and heavy, but the storm center is expected to slip out to the Atlantic Ocean in the evening.
As the storm shifts south and away from our state, a dry northeasterly breeze will move into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a gusty wind. Temperatures will be in the 40s, but will drop during the afternoon.
By Monday morning, temps will be in the upper teens and 20s.
While Monday starts out sunny, clouds move in during the afternoon ahead of some wet weather.
An incoming storm will make road conditions messy on Monday evening and into the morning commute on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said precipitation will begin on Monday night as snow, and there could be some accumulation on the ground.
Snow will give way to sleet, freezing rain, and rain.
"At least the storm will move through quickly, which means weather conditions will improve by Tuesday afternoon," Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Another disturbance will move in Tuesday night into early Wednesday that could produce snow or mixed precipitation.
Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny and windy, with highs near the 40 degree mark.
Thursday will be partly sunny, windy, and highs are expected to be in the 30s. Cameron said lows will be in the 20s.
Friday's forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with highs near the freezing mark, and lows in the teens.
