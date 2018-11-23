HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The record cold temperatures continued with the thermometer dropping to the single digits Friday morning.
Be sure to bundle up on Black Friday!
While the day starts out in the single digits, the air will warm up as the day goes on and the sun rises.
The wind will also be calmer.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said he expects high temperatures around the 30 degree mark inland and near freezing along the shoreline.
Relief from the frigid weather is on the way.
Saturday morning will be cold as well with lows between 15-25 degrees.
However, the afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the 40s.
Sunny skies won’t last as clouds and rain will move in. The northwest hills might even see a wintry mix and sleet.
Track the incoming rain here.
Cameron said the rain will continue into Sunday morning and it could be heavy at times.
The rain will subside and there will be a partial clearing on Sunday morning. The afternoon will be comfortable in comparison to the past couple of days, with highs in the 50s.
Monday will start dry, but more rain is expected to be coming our way. The air will be mild with temperatures ranging from 45-50 degrees.
Tuesday will partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
Stay with Eyewitness News on air and on the Channel 3 app for weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.