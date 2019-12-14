HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system that started Friday night continues to make an impact Saturday.
The storm started out in some areas Friday evening with some pockets of freezing rain. Others were seeing plain rain.
Rain covered most of the state Saturday morning, with some seeing heavy rain at times.
A flood watch has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, New London, and Windham counties through Saturday evening.
Parts of Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties are under a flood warning.
Meteorlogist Mike Cameron said the rain will last state-wide until around 10 a.m. Saturday.
"Through the afternoon we're expecting an mainly cloudy sky, and occasional showers will pass," Cameron said.
Cameron said the rain will not be as steady in the afternoon.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A coastal flood advisory was issued for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"Rain totals should be in the range of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "Up to, or even over 3 inches will be possible."
Temperatures should hit or go over 50 degrees for most of the state.
"The combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flood, and some basements may take on some water as well," Haney said.
A gusty wind develops Saturday night, and rain showers could change to a few wet show showers.
Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds.
Temperatures may peak in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s.
The next chance for a storm is Monday into Tuesday.
"Another storm system moves in later Monday," Dixon said. "It could begin as snow or a mix, then transitions over to a cold rain Tuesday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
