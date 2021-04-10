HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a mild and dry start to the weekend, but it won’t last too long, as rain is on the way.
Temperatures were already reaching 60 degrees in some parts of the state Saturday morning, just before noon.
While there’s been a decent amount of cloud cover across the state, there will be peeks of sunshine throughout the day, allowing temperatures to rise.
Northern Connecticut could see temperatures into the 70s on Saturday, with cooler temps expected along the shoreline, Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said.
“If you have any outdoor activities, get them done today or tomorrow morning,” she added.
Clouds will build Saturday night into Sunday morning, but temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.
A weak coastal storm will bring periods of rain and drizzle to the state on Sunday and Monday.
Track it with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler on the Ch. 3 app:
“The rain should start late morning, early afternoon for the eastern part of CT. Sunday will be cooler for most of the state, with highs near/at 60 degrees,” Richardson said.
Some models increased total rainfall amounts, showing 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. The GFS is still predicting 0.5 inches of rain through the two days.
The drought monitor was updated this week, and Eastern Connecticut is in the “abnormally dry” zone. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
April showers continue next week, where there are several chances for rain.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.