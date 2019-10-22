HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may be beneficial, but it's still rain.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front will join forces with the remnants of storm Nestor, which continues to lurk off the coast.
"These two areas of moisture will converge on the region [Tuesday] and especially [Tuesday night], and that means we’re in for another round of rain," Haney said.
The sun may make an appearance on Tuesday morning, but it won't last long.
"A solid overcast will develop and there will be a rising chance for showers and drizzle during the afternoon," Haney said.
Temperatures for Tuesday should range between 55 and 60 degrees.
"The cold front will move across the state [Tuesday night] and this will absorb some moisture from Nestor’s remnants," Haney explained. "Therefore, showers or periods of rain are likely."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A few of those periods could be moderate-to-heavy.
"A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out," Haney said.
Overnight low temperatures should be near 50 degrees.
The front is expected to move out by Wednesday morning.
Showers are expected to end in the morning with the sky becoming mostly sunny.
"It’ll be breezy and seasonably mild with highs in the 60s," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.