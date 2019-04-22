HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Steadier rain moved into the state on Monday afternoon, and periods of rain will last throughout the night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said periods of rain will last Monday evening and overnight, bringing a few downpours.
There could be a rumble of thunder in some communities too.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The heaviest and steadiest rain will be in eastern Connecticut, closer to the storm’s center, which is located east of Nantucket and Cape Cod.
Temperatures will fall back through the 50s Monday evening.
The rain will come to an end around dawn.
A few showers could linger very early in the morning, but most of Tuesday should be partly sunny.
Temperatures could warm into the mid-70s inland and into the upper 60s along the shoreline.
Scattered showers may dampen the early part of Wednesday, but the sun is expected to return later in the day.
Temps could reach the upper 60s.
Thursday looks like it will be a nice day, with temperatures between 70-75.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
