EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - The cool wet spring has kept local farmers busy indoors.
But as soon as the rain stops, and the sun breaks out, that all will change.
Channel 3 headed to Scott’s Yankee Farmer Stand in East Lyme to see how they are dealing with the rain.
The pickings are slim inside Scott’s Yankee Farmer roadside store in East Lyme.
The cool, wet spring has only allowed farmers Karen and Tom Scott to jump start the colder plants, lettuce, broccoli, and spinach.
“Eight thousand eight hundred and ninety-nine plants. We have three plantings of tomatos, thirty different kinds,” Karen said.
The Scott’s started the seedlings back in February near their warm wood stove, then transplanted them to the greenhouses.
A perfect, warm environment with a nutritious drip feed. Many plants are flowering, and some have even developed fruit.
“We’re kind of holding them at this point. My husband’s waiting until next weekend, they need to get these spread, they’re getting leggy. It’s warm in here,” Karen said.
As for the strawberry fields, they’ve been covered up until now.
“We took the cover off them this morning you can see these are all in blossom. We should see some berries in about 3 weeks,” Karen said.
The flowers in blossom are yellow. If they are black in the center, that means the flowers froze.
But Karen suspects, we’re over the hump of freezing, and customers are anxious to get their gardens going.
“As soon as the weather’s beautiful we’ve got all kinds of people at the store. They’re ready to plant, they’re anxious to plant. Everybody is sick of this,” Karen said.
