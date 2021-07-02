HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend was off to a wet start on Friday.
Heavy rain continued in parts of the state Friday afternoon.
A band parked itself diagonally from Fairfield County toward Hartford and Tolland counties.
"Due to a nearly stationary downpours, radar estimated rain totals are between 2 and 3" from Seymour to Bethany, and from 4 to 5 inches from Meriden to Cromwell," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
It then shifted northward.
"In areas that have already received heavy rain, poor drainage or even isolated flash flooding is possible," said Dixon.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"While scattered showers with brief downpours will be possible [Friday], [Friday night] and throughout the day [Saturday], the overall risk for flooding has diminished," Dixon said.
A stationary front and a few waves of low pressure were near the coast of southern New England Friday. The result continues to be a period of unsettled weather.
"The models have greatly reduced totals between [Friday morning] and [Saturday] night," Dixon explained.
The weather pattern flipped from one that was much warmer than normal over the past few days to one that is much cooler than normal.
Highs Thursday were in the low- and middle-80s. Temperatures will continue to trend downward over the coming days. Highs Friday should only range from the upper-60s to low-70s across much of the state.
Friday night will be showery and much cooler with lows in the 50s.
"[Saturday] will still be cooler, with temps likely only reaching 60 to 65," Dixon said. "If we stay cool enough, the record for ‘coolest high’ temp could be tied or broken."
Sunday, there's still a chance for some showers.
"However, we’ll likely see at least some intervals of sunshine," Dixon said. "Temps top out in the lower 70s."
Monday, the observed holiday, looks to be dry with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday, temps creep back into the 90s with chances for afternoon storms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.