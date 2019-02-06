HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter is expected to make a comeback in the form of rain, sleet and freezing rain starting Wednesday night.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. It runs from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
"After our sunny start, clouds increase [Wednesday] afternoon with precip beginning from west to east [Wednesday] evening, likely after the commute," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
The precipitation is expected to become steady across the state during the late evening hours.
"While there is still the threat for an icy mix [of] sleet and freezing rain late [Wednesday] evening and overnight in northwest and northeast Connecticut's higher elevations, the latest model trends show the extent/magnitude is not as great as it was [Tuesday]," Dixon said.
Accumulation, if any, is expected to be very little.
Low temperatures overnight should range from just below freezing in northern Connecticut to the mid-30s in the southern half of the state.
"Rain ends [Thursday] morning, but clouds remain," Dixon said.
Highs for Thursday will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the 40s along the Interstate 95 corridor.
"Another round of rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday," Dixon said.
Temps should be between 30 and 40 degrees during that period.
"We’ll end the week [Friday] with highs back in the 50s before a cold front moves through the region," Dixon said. "With it, a chance for showers. Then temperatures drop."
They'll drop into the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits to near zero by dawn on Saturday.
The wind may also gust up to 40 mph.
"The weekend continues to look seasonably cold, but dry with sunshine," Dixon said. "Saturday will be windier than Sunday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
