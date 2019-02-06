HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter is making a comeback in the form of rain, sleet and freezing rain tonight into Thursday morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. It runs from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
"Rain will overspread the state this evening and it will continue overnight. There may be some sleet mixed in," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
There could also be some pockets of freezing rain in parts of northern CT, especially in the higher elevations.
There could be a light accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces, but across much of the state, surfaces will be just wet Wednesday night.
Low temperatures overnight should range from just below freezing in northern Connecticut to the mid-30s in the southern half of the state.
DePrest said areas of fog could form later Wednesday night.
The rain will end Thursday morning, but the sky will remain cloudy.
Highs for Thursday will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the 40s along the I-95 corridor.
Showers, drizzle and areas of fog will develop Thursday night.
A cold front passes through the state during late Friday morning, early afternoon, bringing a round of rain.
The wet weather should end by midday, with some partial clearing.
Temps will be in the 50s during the day, but they will drop into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday.
The wind chill in the single digits to near zero by then too.
The wind may also gust up to 40 mph.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with sunny skies and a light wind.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.