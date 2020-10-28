HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's no trick or treat, but there could be a few snowflakes in the air later this week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said after some spotty showers start to the week, there will be some rain on Wednesday, but what's left of Zeta is expected to impact the end of the week.
Channel 3 has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and accumulating wet snow in the hills.
"The morning commute [on Wednesday] will be wet with rain falling across much of the state. There may be some fog as well," DePrest said.
The weather will improve in the afternoon on Wednesday, but all eyes are on the storm that's expected Thursday into Friday.
"The rain will begin by midday Thursday, and it will become steady during the afternoon," DePrest said. "Rain will mix with then change to snow over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut after midnight Thursday night."
He went on to say there could be minor accumulations in the higher elevations of inland CT.
On Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.
Temperatures will then dip to 35-40 degrees by late Thursday night.
Rain and wet snow will taper off Friday afternoon.
"The higher elevations of interior Connecticut could see up to 4” of snow. The Greater Hartford Area could see a coating to 1” of snow especially on grassy surface," DePrest said.
The rest of Friday afternoon will be windy and cold, with highs only 40-45 degrees, and a wind chill in the upper teens and 20s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be nice at this point.
There should be plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
