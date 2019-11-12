HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain, which will be followed up with a bit of snow and then frigid cold temperatures, was on the state's doorstep Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for it.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will track through New England and drag a cold front with it.
"Precipitation is starting out as rain [Tuesday] morning, but it will change to snow from northwest to southeast from mid-morning through mid-afternoon," Haney said.
Snowfall accumulations will range from a coating to 1 inch, but up to 2 inches of snow is possible in the Litchfield Hills.
"Road surfaces are still warm, but they could become slick in spots during the afternoon and evening as temperatures drop below freezing," Haney warned.
While Tuesday's temperatures started off on the mild side in the 40s and 50s, that'll quickly change.
"By lunchtime, temperatures will drop through the 30s and 40s, perhaps the 20s in the Litchfield Hills," Haney said. "By late afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s, and the wind chill will be in the teens and lower 20s!"
The snow will come to an end by around 4 p.m.
"The sky will become clear [Tuesday night], but it will be windy and bitterly cold," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening, then into the teens tonight."
The wind chill will plunge to between 0 and 10 degrees.
Record cold is possible by Wednesday morning.
The record low for Nov. 13 in greater Hartford is 18 degrees, which was set in 2001.
Otherwise, Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.
The wind will subside later in the day.
Temperatures could drop again into the teens Wednesday night, and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Record cold is possible again Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for Nov. 14 is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
Temperatures should rise into the 40s on Thursday afternoon.
There could be a little snow or a rain shower late Thursday and Thursday night in southern New England.
