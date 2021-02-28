HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- We'll get a little bit of everything to start off the work week.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the potential for high wind gusts that could bring subzero wind chills to the state Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Moderate rain will continue through Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Track any precipitation with Channel 3’s Interactive Radar here.
Once the rain moves out, the rest of the day will be partly sunny.
Then, a brief shot of cold and wind arrives Monday night as a northwest wind picks up, possibly gusting up to 50mph or higher.
With those gusts, there is the potential for some localized wind damage- possibly downed tree limbs and even the potential for power outages.
"Additionally, isolated snow squalls may impact the evening commute Monday," says Meteorologist Connor Lewis.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens after midnight, and the wind chill will drop below zero.
It'll be bitterly cold for the Tuesday morning commute.
A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect for the entire state starting at 4 p.m. on Monday and expire at 10 Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and cold, but the wind will become less intense as the day progresses.
Wednesday will be warmer and we'll see temperatures back in the forties.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.