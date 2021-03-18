SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Winter is almost over, but before spring finally starts, some snow is headed to the state.
It was raining all afternoon on Thursday, but due to the cold air, it won’t be able to melt much of any snow that is left on the ground.
Thursday will be the rainiest day across the state since February 16.
Most of the precipitation is falling during the warmest part of the day, so there isn’t a huge concern for slippery roads until the temperatures dip below freezing at night.
It’s also the last week of winter, so people are trying to clean up their yards, but with rain and some snow in the forecast, it’s too soon to put away the shovels.
“I had to clean the gutter today and then I had to get the snow shovels out so that tells you what my morning was like. Where do you go from here with this wild weather,” said Laura Van Wormer.
Mount Southington Ski area the motto is some snow is better than nothing. It won’t be enough to make up for the melting this weekend, but an inch or two of snow and freezing temperatures will make the ski conditions for Friday decent.
“We always hope for more snow. An inch isn’t bad, we’ll take what we can get in March,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager at Mount Southington.
In some years, the ski area is closed at this point, but this year they will be open through at least March 28 with a full-time schedule.
“Today’s actually the first day we’ve had to close through the whole season we planned to be open. Normal seasons we have about five days or so where you know the weather is not so great, so we kind of close,” Dougherty said. “We won’t lose snow with the rain today. What really hurts our snowpack is when we get those really warm night and get that fog that seems to eat up the snow.”
For those who prefer the snow over the rain, you won’t have to wait long. There will be a switchover to mix and eventually some snow after midnight.
“Kind of crazy we’re getting snow. We thought we were all done with snow, but here we are again. That’s Connecticut, it’s up, it’s down, that’s why we like Connecticut, right,” said Angela Massicotte.
Mount Southington will have groomed trails for Friday and through the weekend.
For those thinking of hitting the slopes, you might be able to get away with a t-shirt on Saturday or Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.