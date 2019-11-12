HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain transitioned to snow in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday morning.
The storm will be followed by some frigid temperatures.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the transition to snow started in extreme northwestern Connecticut. See the latest video forecast here.
"The snow line shifts southeastward as the morning progresses with colder air working into the state," Dixon said.
Track the precipitation with the Ch. 3 Interactive Radar here.
Snowfall accumulations should range from a coating to 1 inch, but up to 2 inches of snow is possible in the Litchfield Hills.
The road surfaces are still warm, but they could become slick in spots during the afternoon and evening as temperatures drop below freezing.
While Tuesday's temperatures started off on the mild side in the 40s and 50s, that'll quickly change.
"Temperature-wise, we’ve seen our highs for the day," Dixon said. "They’ll continue to drop as the day moves forward."
By early afternoon, temperatures will drop through the 40s and 30s, and perhaps into the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. By late afternoon, temperatures should be in the 20s and lower 30s and the wind chill will be in the teens and lower-20s.
"Snow should be done and over by the evening commute," Dixon said.
The sky will become clear Tuesday night, but it will remain windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop through the 20s in the evening and into the teens overnight.
The wind chill will plunge to between 0 and 10 degrees.
Record cold is possible by Wednesday morning.
The record low for Nov. 13 in greater Hartford is 18 degrees, which was set in 2001.
Otherwise, Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.
The wind will subside later in the day.
Temperatures could drop again into the teens Wednesday night, and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
Record cold is possible again Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for Nov. 14 is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
Temperatures should rise into the 40s on Thursday afternoon.
There could be a little snow or a rain shower late Thursday and Thursday night in southern New England.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.