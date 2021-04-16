HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A slow-moving storm that brought rain and accumulating snow in parts of the state on Friday will be drifting away.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm brought one to three inches of rain to most of the state, while other parts of the state saw inches of snow.
People across the state sent photos of the snow to Channel 3:
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert, but canceled it at noon.
"The slow-moving storm will begin to drift away to the east of New England tonight. Rain and wet snow will persist into this evening, then it will end overnight," DePrest said.
Highs for the night are expected to remain in the mid-30s to mid-40s.
One to 3 inches of snow was predicted for northwestern Connecticut and between 2 and 6 inches for the northeastern part of the state.
In lower elevations, a slushy coating on grassy surfaces was possible.
Across the border, a winter storm watch was issued for western Massachusetts.
Clouds will linger into Saturday morning, and a rain or wet snow shower is possible.
However, weather conditions will improve.
"It is going to be cooler than normal with highs in the 50s, but that is a big improvement over [Friday's] temperatures," DePrest said.
The sky looks to become partly-sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-and-upper-50s.
There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with temperatures near 60 degrees.
