HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Rain showers will continue to move across the state on Friday, but some will see snow.
This is all thanks to a system of low pressure moving up the coast.
“There is plenty of moisture wrapping around the storm’s large circulation, so this means we can expect a lot of clouds along with occasional showers as the day moves forward,” said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
As the day goes on, the atmosphere will turn colder and wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations Friday afternoon.
A northwest wind will also pick up throughout the day, with gusts reaching 40 mph by Friday evening.
Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night, and snow could accumulate in some spots.
Dixon said northern CT, especially Litchfield County, could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow.
Elsewhere will see nothing to possibly an inch of snow.
“The northwest wind will remain gusty and temperatures will dip to 30-35. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s,” Dixon said.
The first weekend of spring will start out chilly and windy, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday.
A gusty wind will make it feel colder.
There could also be some flurries or a lingering snow shower Saturday morning.
The sky will then become mostly sunny during the afternoon.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves through the state on Monday bringing some rain, but before that, temperatures should reach 50 to 55 degrees.
