HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rainy Tuesday is on tap for the state.
It's the reason Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"As this storm gets closer, precipitation will begin late [Monday night], most likely as rain," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Although a few sleet pellets may mix with the rain at the very start, we are thinking this is a mainly rainy beginning, and certainly rainy during the height of it."
Most of Tuesday will feature rain, some of it heavy.
"Since this storm will also bring a period of heavy rain, flooding is possible," Haney said. "This possibility is especially true because the water table and rivers are already so high."
High temperatures for the day will range from the 40s inland to the low-50s along the coast.
A wind will also get stronger as the day continues. Gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are possible.
"The rain will taper off during the middle and later afternoon," Haney said.
The wind will eventually depart with it.
Cold air moves in for Wednesday and wind gusts of 40 mph or higher are possible once again.
Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. However, the wind chill will make it feel like the 20s.
"There will also be a chance for flurries and snow showers as 'lake-effect' snow showers pepper New York State with snow, meandering east into New England," Haney said. "You should otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with the wintry wind."
Lows for Wednesday night will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
