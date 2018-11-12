HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rainy Tuesday is on tap for the state.
It's the reason Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"A storm will move up the coast tonight. Clouds will lower and thicken this evening then rain will develop around midnight or shortly thereafter," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Most of Tuesday will feature rain.
DePrest said when the rain begins, there could be a brief period of it mixing with sleet and wet snow in the hills of northern CT.
The rain on Tuesday could be heavy at times.
Due to this, flooding is possible because the water table and rivers are already high.
Rainfall totals should range from 0.5” to 1.5", DePrest said.
The rain should end from west to east between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
High temperatures for the day will range from the 40s inland to possibly 60 along the coast.
A wind will also get stronger as the day continues. Gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are possible.
The wind will eventually depart with it.
Cold air moves in for Wednesday and wind gusts of 40 mph or higher are possible once again.
The wind will only make it feel worse.
"The wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps the upper teens," DePrest said.
Lows for Wednesday night will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Thursday starts clear and cold but then clouds increase.
"A wintry mix and rain will develop late Thursday and it will become steadier Thursday night," DePrest said.
There could be some accumulation of sleet and snow, especially over northern CT.
Friday morning could feature a continuance of wintry precipitation or a transition to plain rain.
It all depends on how an area of low pressure tracks.
Stay tuned.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
