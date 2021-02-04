HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After an unsettled start to the week, we’re ending it the same way, but with more rain than snow.
After a nice day on Thursday, clouds increase overnight as a quick-moving storm system heads toward the state.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said precipitation starts after sunrise on Friday.
While it’ll be primarily rain for most of the state, some snow could mix in across the higher elevations in the northwest hills.
“A slushy inch, maybe 2 [inches], can’t be ruled out,” Dixon said.
Track the precipitation with Channel 3’s Interactive Radar here.
The weekend forecast continues to change.
Saturday is dry, bright and seasonable.
As of Thursday’s forecast, some snow could be back in the mix for Sunday.
Earlier model runs showed a coastal storm staying well offshore on Sunday, but Thursday’s models are bringing the storm more north.
As of now, Sunday will be cloudy with a rising chance for snow (or perhaps a mix) by the afternoon.
“Currently, a brushing appears possible, so this would not have a major impact… but model trends will need to monitored. A shift in track could mean more snow, or less,” Dixon said.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates to the forecast.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.