HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After an unsettled start to the week, we’re ending it the same way, but with more rain than snow.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said snow started moving into the state early Friday morning.
Throughout the day scattered snow showers are expected, but it’ll be primarily rain for most of the state.
Snow could mix in across the higher elevations in the northwest hills.
“There may be a coating to 2” of snow in the Northwest Hills, but for most of the state this will be a mainly rain event with little or no snow accumulation," Haney said.
The storm will depart by late afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s Friday night.
"We’ll have to watch out for icy spots and black ice in the wake of tomorrow’s rain and melting snow," Haney said.
The weekend forecast continues to change.
Saturday is dry, bright and seasonable.
As of Thursday's model runs, it appears snow could be back in the mix for Sunday.
Earlier model runs showed a coastal storm staying well offshore on Sunday, but Thursday’s models are bringing the storm more north.
"At this point, we’re not sure if we’ll get brushed with a light snowfall on Sunday, or if something more substantial will happen," Haney said.
For now, Channel 3 meteorologists are forecasting cloudy skies with some snow developing on Sunday.
"One thing we’ll look for over the next day or two will be model trends. If models trend northward, then a higher impact storm (heavier snow) will become more likely," Haney said.
Another storm system will move into the northeast on Tuesday, which will probably start out as snow, but there could be a change to a wintry mix and perhaps even some rain for the coast.
