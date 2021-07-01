HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weather pattern has flipped from extreme heat, to cooler than normal temperatures.
With that change came some wet weather just in time for the holiday weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest while highs were in the 80s on Thursday, they'll continue to trend downward, dropping into the 60s overnight.
A cold front brought some showers and rain on Thursday, which are expected to linger.
"Showers are likely from time to time. Some showers will produce torrential downpours and potentially some thunder," DePrest said.
Track any rain that pops up with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
For Friday, temperatures will be even lower. Highs should only reach into the 70s.
The front is expected to settle to the south of New England and several waves of low pressure will develop on it. The result will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with showers or a few periods of rain. Locally heavy rainfall may again be possible.
Showers are also possible over the Fourth of July weekend.
"A cut-off low aloft and a series of offshore storms means more rain from time to time, and unseasonably cool temperatures," DePrest said.
There's the potential for 2 to 5 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday. Localized flash flooding is possible as well.
Saturday looks to be 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There's a chance for isolated showers.
DePrest also said the record coolest high temperature of 61 degrees could even be challenged on Saturday.
Sunday will feature plenty of clouds, and at some point, showers are likely. However, with very limited sunshine, temperatures should reach the low or middle 70s.
Warmer and more humid weather returns on Monday and Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.