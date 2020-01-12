HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Showers and rain will linger into the morning, creating a soggy and wet start to Sunday.
There is even the possibility for a downpour, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
However, the rain will dissipate and move out of southern New England, bringing in partly sunny skies.
Expect a breezy afternoon with pleasantly warm temps in the lower 60s, said Cameron.
The record high for Hartford on Jan. 12 is 60 degrees, set two years ago in 2018.
A high pressure system will bring dry and cooler weather on Monday, with highs peaking in the mid 40s.
No major storms are on the horizon for the time being, but there is a chance for light rain or snow in isolated areas on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Cold air will arrive on Thursday and there is an opportunity for rain and snow, said Cameron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.