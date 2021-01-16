HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The steady and heavy rain that moved into the state overnight has since tapered off.
It was a not-so-nice start to the weekend, with Saturday morning featuring heavy rain and gusty winds.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there were reports of 1.5 inches of rain in Hartford, Unionville, and East Hartford by 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
Parts of the northwest hills reported some mixed precipitation and very light accumulations of snow.
While the heavy rain has tapered off, what's left behind for the rest of the day are clouds and some showers.
Temperatures are way above normal for today. A normal high would be 34 degrees, but we're expecting to see 45 and 50 degrees during the day.
The temps will drop Saturday night, with lows ranging between 28 and 35 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, windy and chilly.
A passing flurry or snow shower will be possible. Highs will range from 38-45.
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, should be partly to mostly cloudy.
It’ll be breezy and chilly too with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
