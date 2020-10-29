HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain has arrived and before it's done, it could end with a bit of accumulating snow for some parts of the state.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Hartford, Windham, and Tolland counties from 4 a.m. until noon Friday
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather alert for both Thursday and Friday.
The rain is the result of what's left of Zeta.
"Rain continues all day, moderate-to-heavy at times through [Thursday] evening," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "[Thursday night], precip becomes less intense and by daybreak still looks to transition over to a mix then snow."
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures should range from the upper-40s to low-50s.
The rain is expected to continue overnight before the transition.
"This will happen first in the hills of northern Connecticut, then spread southward [Friday] morning," Dixon said. "It should all come to an end mid-afternoon, with clearing getting underway before sunset."
Along with temperatures dipping into the 30s, the wind will also strengthen.
"With regard to accumulation, much of the state will get a nice, beneficial, soaking rain: One to 2” before the switch to snow," Dixon said. "Snow totals will be greatest in the higher elevations of northwestern and northeastern Connecticut, 1-2” there with perhaps some locally higher amounts. Elsewhere inland, nothing to an inch on the grass. Coastal Connecticut shouldn’t see any snow add up."
It'll be windy and raw on Friday. Some towns may see high temperatures in the 30s with a wind chill that'll make it feel like the 20s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will drop further into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be dry, but chilly at this point.
Temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., so clocks should be adjusted before bedtime on Halloween night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
This has got to be the most celebrated 1 inch of snow ever. All week long, nothing but talk about the (GASP!) one inch of snow. Can we give it a rest, please? Thank you.
