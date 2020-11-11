HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday may have been another record-setting day in the temperature department, but rain is expected to be a precursor to some changes.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said while spotty showers will be possible throughout the morning and afternoon hours, rain will become more likely later.
"Rain will be more widespread, at times moderate-to-heavy, starting around the evening commute time," Dixon said.
Before a cold front arrives, temperatures rose into the 60s to near 70 degrees in some spots during the day Wednesday.
"As of 1 p.m., a temp of 70 at Bradley International Airport surpasses the prior record high for this date [Nov. 11] from 1977 of 69 degrees," Dixon said. "Also by hitting 70, our record stretch of 70+ degree extends to day seven."
as of 1p: with a temp of 70 at @Bradley_Airport, 11.11.20 surpasses the prior record high for this date from 1977 of 69°! also, by hitting 70, our record stretch of days 70(+) extends to day #7!! pic.twitter.com/OjhXSlWZYT— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) November 11, 2020
The record from 1977 in Bridgeport stood at 69 degrees.
The cold front will move through Connecticut Wednesday night, with more showers likely.
Some showers could produce moderate-to-heavy rain, and thunder is possible.
"We could see 0.25 in northern Connecticut to maybe 1 inch in southern coastal Connecticut by the time it is done," Dixon said.
Temperatures will dip into the 50s by dawn on Thursday.
Showers or periods of rain are likely in the morning, but it should gradually end by the afternoon.
Temperatures should also be cooler with highs in the 50s.
By Thursday night, they're expected to dip into the 40s.
"Friday, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun," Dixon said. "There will also be a chance for showers. Highs: mid-50s."
