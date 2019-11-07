HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first snow of the season is possible on Thursday night and it's expected to be followed by some of the coldest air of the season so far.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the weak storm will start off as rain Thursday afternoon.
"[It] will most likely have some impact on the evening commute with wet roads expected," Haney said.
Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures should rise into the mid-to-upper 50s.
"Rain will mix with or change to wet snow [Thursday night] as the atmosphere turns colder," Haney said. "This will most likely happen in the higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut."
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s and 30s with the coldest readings being in the Litchfield Hills, where the snow is more likely to fall.
"Snowfall accumulations will range from little or nothing across most of the state to perhaps up to 1 inch in the hills," Haney said. "The precipitation will come to an end before dawn."
The cold air will be ushered in by a northwest wind.
Despite a mostly sunny sky on Friday, temps will only be in the 30s and 40s.
"Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible," Haney said. "The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day."
The wind should subside by Friday night.
However, the clear sky will allow temperatures to drop between 15 and 25 degrees.
"This will result in a hard freeze," Haney said. "We could be in record breaking territory by Saturday morning."
The record at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks for Nov. 9 is 19 degrees, which was set in 2003. In Bridgeport, it's 22 degrees from 1971.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.