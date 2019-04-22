HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a relatively dry end to the Easter holiday weekend, steady rain is expected to return in time for the Monday evening commute.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the wet weather should arrive by mid-afternoon.
"The heaviest and steadiest of rain will likely occur in eastern Connecticut, closer to the storm’s center," Haney said. "Rain will last into [Monday night] and may not totally clear until very early [Tuesday] morning."
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said there may be some lightning and thunder associated with the storm.
Because of the clouds and rain, high temperatures should only range between 60 and 65 degrees.
"Weather conditions are expected to improve [Tuesday]," Haney said. "The rain-making area of low pressure will move east of the region."
A few showers could linger very early in the morning, but most of Tuesday should be partly sunny.
Temperatures could warm into the mid-70s inland and into the upper 60s along the shoreline.
Scattered showers may dampen the early part of Wednesday, but the sun is expected to return later in the day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
