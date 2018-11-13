HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some lightning and thunder could be embedded in Tuesday's rain.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain could be heavy at times and will have a big impact on the morning commute.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"The storm center will track close to New London County, but more likely over Rhode Island or southeastern Massachusetts," Haney said.
Totals could range from half an inch to 1.5 inches. It could be higher in some spots.
"Rain should end from west to east between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m."
Temperatures could peak near 60 degrees in southeastern Connecticut on Tuesday morning. Elsewhere, like in the Litchfield Hills however, they could be in the 40s.
"We could get a peek at the sun before the afternoon is over, but a northwest wind will get a bit gusty," Haney said.
Temperatures will fall statewide during the afternoon as colder air arrives.
Wednesday looks sunny but cold. Temps won't get out of the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the state. A wind chill will make it feel like the 20s.
Wednesday night will be cold with temperatures in the teens in some places.
Another storm arrives Thursday and should impact the state Thursday night into Friday.
"A wintry mix and rain will develop late Thursday and it will become steadier Thursday night," Haney said. "There could be some accumulation of sleet and snow, especially over northern Connecticut Thursday night. A period of freezing rain is also possible."
However, the latest model runs forecast a change to plain rain late Thursday night and Friday morning.
"That all depends on the exact storm track," Haney explained. "For now, we’ll go with heavy rain at times Friday morning then it should taper by mid-to-late afternoon."
If the storm heads a bit more east, the wintry mix will continue, especially in western Connecticut.
"Since this storm could deliver more than 1 inch of rain, flooding may be possible in poor drainage areas and perhaps on some small streams and rivers," Haney said.
High temps for the day will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low- and mid-40s elsewhere.
Overnight lows will range from 28 to 35 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.