HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state will see rain and some areas wet snow overnight into Wednesday.
The heaviest precipitation and the strongest winds will stay to the east of the state.
Rain started moving into the state as of 10:45 p.m.
"Wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations where there could be a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The western part of the state will see very little precipitation.
Temperatures will fall to the 40s Tuesday evening.
The rain and wet snow will end early Wednesday morning.
Weather conditions are expected to improve rapidly.
"The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s," DePrest said.
Although it will be warmer, there will be wind gusts up to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and the air will be reasonably cool.
There is a wintry mix possible for Friday morning.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
