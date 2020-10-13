HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain will be on-and-off throughout the state for most of the day on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that combined with Monday's rain, parts of the state could see totals ranging from half an inch to an inch. Some spots could see more.
"You'll need the rain gear from the morning commute through the evening commute," Haney said.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures should be between 50 and 55 for the morning commute.
"Our Tuesday features periods of rain, at times moderate-to-heavy," Haney said. "Also, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out."
The wet weather should wind down around the evening commute.
"While not a drought buster, the rain is certainly beneficial, especially since it’s coming over a two-day period, allowing it to soak in," Haney said.
Highs for Tuesday may flirt with 60 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday appear to be a nice days with mostly-sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees.
Low temps by Wednesday evening are expected to drop into the 40s.
"A storm system heads our way toward the end of the week," Haney said. "Friday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with rain becoming likely during the afternoon hours."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
