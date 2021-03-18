HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday morning's commute is going to be very cold, and could be messy in some spots due to snow that will fall overnight.
Channel 3 will go on the air early at 4 a.m. on Friday.
Rain started moving into the state before noon on Thursday.
As temperatures start to drop, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rain will change to snow, more likely after midnight, but will end before dawn.
Low temperatures overnight could range from between 24 and 32 degrees.
Snowfall accumulations appear to be less at this time, now ranging from nothing to an inch or so. There could be a chance for 2 inches in some locations.
While snowfall accumulations will be minimal, there will be icy spots for the morning commute.
Winds will pick up overnight, and by morning they could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
By the morning, wind chills will be in the upper single digits and teens.
"While we are not expecting much snow, a flash freeze is quite possible with a lot of water on the ground! Any untreated surfaces could be very slippery early tomorrow morning," DePrest said.
The storm will move out to sea on Friday and weather conditions will improve.
"The sky will become partly to mostly sunny, but it will be blustery and cold with highs ranging from the mid-30s to the lower 40s," DePrest said.
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s during the afternoon.
The wind will become light by Friday night, but temperatures will dip to 15-25 by Saturday morning.
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m.
The weather should cooperate. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures on Saturday may reach 45 to 50 degrees. On Sunday afternoon, they could rise up to 60.
