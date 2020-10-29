HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The rain fell all day on Thursday, but before it's done, it could end with a bit of accumulating snow for some parts of the state.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Hartford, Windham, and Tolland counties from 4 a.m. until noon Friday.
A Freeze Watch was issued for the southern part of the state, Friday though Saturday morning.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather alert for both Thursday and Friday.
The rain is the result of what's left of Hurricane Zeta.
"Rain will continue tonight, and tomorrow morning and it could be moderate to heavy at times," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
He went on to say that rain will mix with then change to snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut before dawn.
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures overnight will dip into the 30s and lower 40s.
"It is going to be a very wet Friday morning commute across much of the state, but there will likely be a slushy accumulation of wet snow in the hills," DePrest said.
Along with temperatures dipping into the 30s, the wind will also strengthen.
Rain will change to wet snow across the rest of the state Friday morning, then the precipitation will end by mid-afternoon.
"The higher elevations of interior Connecticut should 1-3” of snow. The Greater Hartford Area could see anywhere from a coating to 1” of snow especially on grassy surface," DePrest said.
Along the I-95 corridor, some slush could accumulate on grassy surfaces.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches across most of the state.
It'll be windy and raw on Friday. Some towns may see high temperatures in the 30s with a wind chill that'll make it feel like the 20s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will drop further into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween itself, however, appears to be dry, but chilly at this point.
Temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., so clocks should be adjusted before bedtime on Halloween night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
This has got to be the most celebrated 1 inch of snow ever. All week long, nothing but talk about the (GASP!) one inch of snow. Can we give it a rest, please? Thank you.
