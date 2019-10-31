HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drizzle, fog, rain and wind.
In purely theatrical circumstances, that's the recipe for a perfect Halloween night. However, it could make for a dreadful trick-or-treating experience.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm will continue to intensify during the evening and through the night. It will also be towing a cold front behind it.
Thursday night, however, the little ghosts and goblins may want to hold onto their costumes.
It looks to be windy and balmy with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The wind may gust to over 30 mph.
There will be some showers, but the heaviest rain won't arrive until later Thursday night.
That's also when the wind intensifies, and could gust to 40 and 50 mph.
A high wind warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland, Middlesex and New London counties from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. A wind advisory has been issued for the rest state.
As of 8:45 p.m., Eversource reported 6,002 customers without power across the state.
Scattered power outages are possible.
Also later Thursday night the rain could be heavy at times, and a thunderstorm is also possible.
"Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will arrive after midnight. There is the potential for strong to severe storms, especially in western portions of the state," DePrest said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed extreme western Connecticut in a "marginal" risk area for severe weather. The greatest risk for it will be to the south and west of Connecticut.
During the time of the most intense rainfall, the wind could gust to over 50 mph, perhaps as high as 60 mph.
Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s by dawn.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning, but it should end between 4 and 7 a.m.
Drivers can expect plenty of puddles and wet leaves for the morning commute.
Weather conditions will rapidly improve Friday. Rain will end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny.
However, winds could continue to gust over 40 mph.
Highs will be in the 50s as a westerly wind ushers cooler air into the state.
Temps should then dip into the 30s and low-40s Friday night. A freeze watch has been issued for southern Connecticut.
The wind will also gradually subside.
