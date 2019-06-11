HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain that's been in the state since Monday evening worked its way out of the state by late Tuesday morning.
Wet roads and heavy rain on Tuesday morning caused problems for some drivers during their commutes.
"The rain is in the process of winding down, from west to east," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Dixon predicted that he rain would be gone by late morning.
"[Tuesday] afternoon, we’ll see sunshine and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly breeze filtering drier air into the state," he said.
Highs for Tuesday should reach between 75 and 80 degrees.
The combination of clear skies, lessening winds and the arrival of dry air will pave the way for a significant temperature drop.
Overnight lows are expected to range anywhere from 47 to 55 degrees.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a good day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.
"[Wednesday] will be gorgeous," Dixon said. "Sunny [and] comfortable."
Clouds arrive after midnight in advance of an unsettled Thursday.
"Our next round of rain arrives Thursday," Dixon said. "It will also be much cooler with temps steady in the 60s much of the day."
Some late day thunder is also possible as the front moves closer to Connecticut.
The storm moves away by Thursday night and dier air will prevail.
Scattered showers are possible on Friday, but most of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
"We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds [and] just a slight chance for a shower Friday," Dixon said.
He also said Saturday should be dry, but there's a chance for rain or a storm on Sunday.
