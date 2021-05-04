HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rainfall over the past 24 hours has ranged from less than 1 inch to over 1.5 inches, and more is on the way.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said another round of rain is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
"Showers will develop later this evening, and more showers can be expected overnight," DePrest said.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
This comes after rainfall totals ranged from 0.5” to 1.5”, but there were locally higher amounts.
For example, DePrest said, Branford received 1.87”, and Ridgefield received 1.56."
A storm system tracks over Long Island, close to the CT coast on Wednesday.
This will bring periods of rain that could be moderate to heavy at times.
"Thunder is possible as well with some of the heavier downpours," DePrest said.
It'll be cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The storm will move out to sea Wednesday night and rain will end by midnight.
Behind a cold front, Thursday should be a dry/bright day, the best day of the week with highs in the 60s.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and a few isolated showers could pop up during the afternoon.
For the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, but not a washout.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, could be dry but also could be wet.
"A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic Region on Sunday, Mother’s Day," DePrest said. "It could brush Connecticut with a period of rain late Sunday or Sunday night, but the rain could move out to sea to the south of New England."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.