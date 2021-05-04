HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a potential round of sunshine on Tuesday, rain is expected to return.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said many towns will still remain cloudy.
"[Tuesday] afternoon, we could still see some intervals of sunshine," Dixon said. "Where the sun appears, temps could warm well into the 60s; conversely, in towns where the clouds remain, highs may not get out of the 50s."
The next round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.
"Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out," Dixon said. "On top of what we’ve already received [Monday into Tuesday morning], up to and over an inch in spots, an additional 1 inch + is possible by [Wednesday] evening."
Behind a cold front, Thursday should be a dry/bright day. Highs should be in the 60s.
"We’ll end the week with scattered showers Friday afternoon/evening," Dixon said.
For the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, but not a washout.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, could be dry but also could be wet.
"Models aren’t in agreement, so we’ll have to see how this plays out," Dixon said.
