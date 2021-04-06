BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- Bethel police are investigating after a rainbow flag that was flown outside a local business was found burned over the weekend.
Police were called to Molten Java on Greenwood Avenue Sunday morning after the burned flag was found.
Surveillance footage from the business shows two individuals removing the flag from the porch outside the business and leaving the area.
One of them was later seen returning with the burned flag.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Bethel Police at 203-744-7900.
