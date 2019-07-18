STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - The amount of rain that fell in Fairfield County on Wednesday forced Stratford to close its beaches on Thursday.
Stratford Town Hall officials posted to social media on Thursday morning that the rainfall exceeded its closure criteria.
"All Stratford beaches will be closed Thursday, July 18, 2019," officials wrote.
They also said that if more rain falls by Thursday night, the closures could last longer.
Parts of the state saw up to 3 inches of rain from storms that ran from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
