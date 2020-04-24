HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of storms will make both the end of the week and the end of the weekend wet and chilly.
Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked Friday's storm to the south of New England.
"That means we’ll have periods of rain and a raw northeasterly wind," Haney said. "The rain will be moderate to heavy at times."
At other times, it'll be light or drizzle.
Temperatures will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
"Rain will early [Friday] evening, then the clouds will clear away [Friday night]," Haney said.
The first half of the weekend looks good, according to Haney.
Saturday should feature mostly-sunny skies with temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees. A breeze will limit those temps to the 50s along the shoreline.
The wet and chilly weather returns for Sunday.
"Another storm takes aim at the region," Haney said. "This storm will follow a similar path to [Friday's] storm, although the center may track a little closer to Connecticut."
The rain may develop by late Saturday night, but it will continue into Sunday.
Temperatures should once again range from the 40s to 50 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
