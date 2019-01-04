HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a pleasant day on Friday, rain is on the way for the first half of the weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will continue on as mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.
Then the rain moves in after midnight, bringing two rounds on Saturday.
Highs will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s on Saturday, and there will be a raw northeasterly breeze.
For the first round in the morning, Dixon said the likelihood for any freezing rain is very low in northwest CT.
After the first round of rain there will be a lull, but it'll pick back up in the afternoon and evening.
"Parts of the state (likely SE CT) could see 0.5 to 1.0” of rain (perhaps locally higher amounts if the rain is heavier)," Dixon said.
Rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a gusty wind. Temperatures will be in the 40s but will drop during the afternoon.
By Monday morning, temps will be in the upper teens and 20s.
While Monday starts out sunny, clouds move in during the afternoon ahead of some wet weather.
Dixon said a system looks to produce snow Monday night into early Tuesday, before it transitions to a mix with rain.
This could have an impact on the Tuesday morning commute.
The storm will move quickly, which means weather conditions will improve.
Another disturbance then moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday that could produce snow.
