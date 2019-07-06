WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The threat of rainy weather did not dampen Wallingford’s excitement for their town-wide fireworks show.
Residents, town officials, and members of the Fire Department said the ‘show must go on’ on Saturday evening on the Wallingford town green, even if Mother Nature decided to throw her own show first.
Although a handful of towns, including Manchester, Lebanon, and Enfield postponed their fireworks to a day that promised predictable weather, Wallingford officials were determined to light up the skies.
While officials weren’t deterred, some residents may have been as the open space of the town green typically is packed for the show, visitors told Channel 3.
But, Wallingford resident, Geselle Dominguez told Channel 3 she was ready for a show.
“There is a possibility of rain, so we’re just kind of hoping it’s not too bad and we can still see the fireworks, and in case it does get bad, we got the car right up front,” said Dominguez.
Along with the usual blankets, chairs, and foods, spectators also had their umbrellas and ponchos in tow.
The wet grass didn’t seem to matter to Wallingford resident Lisa Pereira when the first fire cracker shot up into the sky.
“I’m just loving, loving it. Being with the family. Spending family time and seeing her happy — that’s it,” said Pereira.
