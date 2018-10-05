NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Here in Connecticut, reaction is strong to today's developments, which paves the way for Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court Justice.
There was an anti-Kavanaugh rally shortly after the Senate closed the vote on the debate on his nomination.
At this point it is not a done deal, but Judge Brett Kavanaugh is one step closer to becoming a Supreme Court Justice.
Democratic leaders and several women's groups feel he is bad choice.
"Most importantly today we still believe Anita Hill and we believe Dr. Blakey Ford,” said Mercy Quaye, Naral Pro-Choice CT.
On the steps of the federal courthouse in New Haven, women joined together to speak out against Kavanaugh.
"To all those senators, United State senators, who will vote to confirm a sexual predator to the highest court in the land, our daughters are watching,” said Sally Grossman, Planned Parenthood.
The concern for these women is that Kavanaugh will reverse some of the protections for women, especially the right to have to choose.
Matt Corey, a Republican running for US Senate says Kavanaugh is well qualified.
"There was no mention of him overturning Roe versus Wade. This is another fundraising method of our two senators. CT is one of the most pro-abortion states in the country, there is no threat to that,” said Corey.
That is not the way many women feel. Michelle Mechanic is a former victim advocacy attorney and current policy advisory.
She says if Kavanaugh is approved, it will discourage many from speaking out.
"When a person says, I have just been robbed at gunpoint’ nobody says, ‘I don't, what were you wearing,’ so with that being said it will disincentive people from coming forward,” said Mechanic.
The official vote in the Senate will be on Saturday, but right now with Maine Senator Susan Collins saying she will vote yes, it looks like Kavanaugh will be approved.
