HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A push continued in Connecticut to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products.
More than 100 people gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday to ask lawmakers to pass legislation that will raise the buying age from 18 to 21.
Among those who attended were cancer survivors, health professionals and families.
"I want each of you to think of the reason why you're here: What brings you here today?" asked Roger Levesque of Newington.
Levesque said his family is what brought him to the rally.
"I am here because of my kids, I am here because I lost [people dear to me,] my father-in-law and kids' papa, to lung cancer from smoking at a young age," he said.
It was after his father-in-law's death that Roger Levesque said he decided to make a change in his own life.
"I smoked for 25 years," he said. "As soon as that happened, I quit cold turkey and never looked back."
Roger Levesque was there with his daughter, Evelyn Levesque.
Both spoke in front of a crowd at the rally.
"If we get that age 21, it's a little bit harder to get it into a high school," Evelyn Levesque said.
The advocates said they're pressing lawmakers to take a stand.
The bill they're behind also takes into account e-cigarettes and bars the sale of flavored products.
"The number of kids that have tried electronic cigarettes is staggering," said Bryte Johnson, state director of government relations, American Cancer Society. "We've seen a 50 percent increase in just the last couple of years and that needs to be stopped."
The event on Wednesday was part of the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network and the American Heart Association's Annual Day of Lobbying. Both groups are trying to draw attention to the bill, which does have bipartisan support.
"This year, I believe, is the year to raise the age of tobacco age to 21," said Sen. Martin Looney, Democrat, state Senate president.
"You're going to meet with legislators and you're going to tell them why it's important for this bill to pass the House and Senate," said Sen. Len Fasano, Republican minority leader. "If the governor endorses the bill to become law."
The director of government relations for the American Heart Association said it's time Connecticut joins the nine other states, as well as hundreds of communities nationwide including cities and towns in the state, that have passed that type of legislation.
The groups also feel the change will be lifesaving and help combat tobacco use, which they said is the leading cause of preventable disease and death.
There's been pushback from the vaping industry. It believes such a law would only harm people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.
Some people also feel that at 18 years old, people are entitled to make their on decisions about tobacco products.
The families at the rally, however, said they've seen firsthand the impact of early tobacco use on loved ones.
That's why they're pressing for the change.
"My two boys both started smoking in junior high," said Donna Rogers, a Tobacco 21 advocate. "It's really hard for them to quit and this is such a preventable disease."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.