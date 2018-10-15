HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The age to buy cigarettes could be rising.
Should to tobacco age be raised to 21?
Would you like to see the age to legally buy tobacco raised from 18 to 21?
That's if one organization get their way.
The American Lung Association is calling on Hartford city leaders to support them in their quest to raise the age.
A rally is taking place at Hartford City Hall on Monday.
A public hearing is being held on the issue later tonight but before that, many people have gathered inside city hall with the hopes councilors will support this issue.
It's being called the Tobacco 21 Rally.
When it comes to buying tobacco, the American Lung Association wants to raise the age.
So instead of 18, you would have to be 21 to legally buy cigarettes and other tobacco.
"Many underage teens are purchasing tobacco and it's like affecting their heath," said 13-year-old Tajae Soares.
Soares said some of her classmates smoke.
"Young people are at 18, are buying these product and giving them to younger people like 16, 14, and so they're targeted and they're consuming them and when they get older, they're having heart problems and stuff," said Alleisha Oates, 14-years-old.
Now, this would only be for the city of Hartford not all of Connecticut.
If it passes, which is would have to go to a vote, Hartford would be the first city in Connecticut to pass this policy.
Six states and more than 350 cities in the country have raised the tobacco sales age to 21.
"When you try an addictive substance like nicotine when your're a teenager, your'e many, many times more likely to become addicted to it than when you're in your 20s. And it will be a harder addictions if you want to break it," said Kevin O'Flaherty, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Councilors will hear the issue on Monday night, and later on decide whether they'll put this issue to a vote.
There wasn't anyone at the meeting who was against the proposal.
The vote will be next Monday and it would start right away in the city, but couldn't be enforced from 180 days, according to law.
