HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont is preparing for his first budget address in front of state lawmakers, but his words may not extinguish the outrage some critics feel after Lamont’s “about face” on tolls.
On Wednesday, Lamont will address lawmakers tomorrow inside the Capitol, which will also be the location of another toll protest the same day.
The protest signs held up in ager tell the story.
A little more than a month into Lamont’s tenure, the honeymoon is definitely over amongst demonstrators who came out on Tuesday to bash Lamont’s controversial tolls proposal.
“I’m retired, I don’t have a lot of extra money to spend on tolls I think they are redundant to all the other taxes,” said Maryanne Overbaugh.
The protestors who demonstrated outside town hall in Enfield are angry after Lamont switched gears on tolls.
When he campaigned, he said he would only look at tolling trucks, but over the weekend he said state lawmakers should consider tolling all Connecticut cars.
“Transportation is important but putting tolls is not the answer. It’s going to ruin the transportation if anything,” said Walter Kruzel.
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff hopes that most Connecticut taxpayers will at least listen to Lamont’s first budget plan address Wednesday morning.
Duff hasn’t taken a position on the toll debate but says he understands why the governor is in a difficult position.
“We know that we need to invest in our transportation infrastructure. People spend thousands of dollars a year wasting time wasted gas and wear and tear on their car and our transportation fund is running out of money,” said Duff.
Duff says there will be plenty of other important items the governor will delve into including an attempt to flatten the state’s long-term pension obligations.
“The governor is looking to make sure that in his own words that we fix this damn budget,” said Duff.
Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano feels the governor does have some good ideas, but he worries increased taxes on items like sugar, plastic bags, and services along with tolls could cast a pall over everything.
“These taxes would be something that would be tough for me to wrap my arms around as well as tolls. I just think tolls are not the way to get the transportation infrastructure up and running,” Fasano said.
In Enfield, the protestors say they will pay close attention to tomorrow’s address but after what they consider the betrayal over the weekend, it’s fair to say they are already skeptical.
“It would be the same Malloy melody that we’ve heard the last 8 years,” said Overbaugh.
Lamont’s address will begin at noon.
(1) comment
too late morons! you elected liberals well you got liberals! when the $ from your pocket is gone they want the fuzz!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.