WETHERSFIELD (WFSB) - Demonstrators hit the streets in Wethersfield tonight after the State’s Attorney of Hartford released dash cam video and surveillance footage from deadly police shooting.
The recordings show the driver, Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, being stopped by police.
He later takes off when the officer is out of the cruiser during a traffic stop.
At one point, police did attempt another traffic stop.
State police say officer Layau Eulizier fired his weapon, striking Cruz. Officer Peter Salvatore was also present but did not fire.
"Justice for who? Chulo"
A medley of anger, pain and frustration stared down the Wethersfield police department in Anthony Jose Vega Cruz's name, also called Chulo.
"It was wrong. It wasn’t nothing about that was right. He was scared."
Following the newly released recordings showing a timeline of the officer-involved shooting, a barrage of demands erupted.
They called for officers Layau Eulizier and Peter Salvatore to be fired.
At one point, our cameras captured dozens of demonstrators storming the police station.
Emotions skyrocketed upon seeing lieutenant Michael Connelly in the lobby.
"A child was murdered by a co-worker. Do you care," protesters demanded.
"Yes, I do," Lt. Connelly answered.
Unable to answer questions, Rodney Williams, related to Paul Witherspoon from the New Haven police shooting — still challenged him.
"Not trying to be disrespectful, why is that black and Puerto Rican’s are the only ones getting shot and they not shooting white people," Williams asked.
Unsatisfied with the answers, they marched to Wethersfield Mayor Amy Morrin Bello's house.
Upon arrival, the police chief calmly stood on the stairs as neighbors carefully watched.
"We’re not going to rest, you know. We’re going to keep fighting for justice," Greg Brown of Hartford said.
Tonight, they pledged to put more pressure on town officials.
The State’s Attorney’s office of Hartford said it’s still too early to say when this investigation will be done.
Until then, demonstrators say the protests will only continue.
