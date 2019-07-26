HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This summer has proven to be very deadly and dangerous in Hartford.
On Friday morning, a “Stop the Killing” rally was held, in an effort to prevent violence from happening in the capital city.
Organizers of the rally don’t want to see another life lost to gun violence.
They’re growing tired of it, and police are doing everything they can to help curb the violence.
So far this year there have been 17 homicides in Hartford.
In all of 2018, there were 21.
The summer months have proven to be especially violent.
On Wednesday night, a 25-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Thursday night, police responded to a stabbing on Park Street.
City leaders say people can take a stand against violence by sharing information with police.
“We need the support of the community at its fullest so that we can stop curtail all the homicides and shootings. We need your help,” said James Sanchez, who sits on the Hartford City Council.
Also on Thursday, police announced two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened behind Bulkeley High School earlier this month.
“The broad daylight shootings is an incident we’re trying to avoid in the city. It’s exhaustive at times. We have a great police department and tremendous crime scene division and they push through,” said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
Joey nailed it. Guns aren't the problem, these inner-city cultures are. It goes way beyond guns. Look at the North Face robbery a few weeks ago, or the Walgreens raided by kids. Even WFSB's feed is predominantly minority based crimes. Is WFSB racist, no. They're liberal biased, but they aren't making up these crimes and statistics in Connecticut. Time to stop being animals and try being humans. Marching in the streets did nothing in the past, and nothing will come from this rally except garbage dropped on the ground everywhere for city workers to pick up.
Gun Control is not going to do anything about this. It's a culture problem not a gun problem.
but,but,but all the gun laws were suppose to do that. they must be admitting that the gun laws DO NOT WORK
