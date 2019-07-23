HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The unrest continues in Puerto Rico as protestors demand the governor of the island step down.
Demonstrators have been rallying for almost 12 days now and Puerto Ricans in Connecticut are saying enough is enough.
The protestors filled the streets of Hartford, saying they are tired of the corruption. At one point, Hartford had one of the largest concentrations of Puerto Ricans in the United States.
“This cannot continue. The corruption and everything that was going on needs to stop,” said Beatriz Ayala of Bloomfield.
Protestors of all ages rallied in the capital city on Tuesday, demanding Governor Ricard Rossello resign.
“We need him to be out. He’s not a good governor, he needs to be out,” said Teresa Rosario of Hartford.
Puerto Ricans are frustrated over corruption, the debt crisis, and a slow recovery following Hurricane Maria.
They’re also upset after a series of profanity-laced, homophobic, and misogynistic messages between Rossello and members of his inner circle were leaked.
The governor announced he won’t run for re-election next year, but his refusal to step down has only added more fuel to the fire.
In Puerto Rico, more than a half a million protestors took to the streets, even shutting down a major highway in San Juan on Monday.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin marched in solidarity with those protesting.
“The island of Puerto Rico deserves a government that is respectful, responsive, inclusive, and clean,” Bronin said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement saying, “I stand with all Puerto Ricans who’ve taken to the streets in protest. I join in condemning Governor Roseello’s corruption and contempt for Puerto Rico’s brave and strong people. He has betrayed their trust. He is unfit to lead. He should listen to the people and resign.”
Puerto Rico’s tourism agency estimate these demonstration have cost the island around $2.5 million.
