(WFSB) – National Gun Violence Awareness Day is this Friday and on Wednesday, the organization “Connecticut Against Gun Violence” held a rally in New Haven to honor lives lost to shootings.
Loved ones say they want to do more to end gun violence than just talking about it. They say they want their communities to take action.
“I’m here for baby Jun Jun. Someone rolled up beside the car and shot into the car,” said Bridgitte Prince.
Three-year-old Randall Jones Jr. was shot and killed in Hartford last month.
“Jericho Scott was a really great kid. He was a really great guy and I miss him,” said Alex of New Haven.
16-year-old Jericho Scott was killed while sitting in a car in 2015.
Thousands more gun violence victims were honored and remembered during a rally. Their memories are heavy on the hearts of loved ones and their community.
“This is another public health crisis just like COVID,” said Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of CT Against Gun Violence.
In New Haven, the mayor recently announced a multi-step approach to curb violence after a rash of shootings last month.
In Hartford, as of May 15, shooting incidents are up 26 percent as compared to this time last year.
“Every non-fatal shooting, every fatality has a story and has a narrative,” said Leonard Jahad, CT Violence Intervention Program.
Organizers with the rally say they want more funding to community organizations to fight gun violence. They also want change on the national level, including universal background checks and red flag laws.
“We need to unite as a community, as they’re doing right here. This community is coming together, and the speakers are doing more than just talking, they’re inspiring people to act,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
The bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 is currently in the US Senate after passing the House in March. It established new background check requirement for firearm transfers between parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.